JUST IN: Katsina Governor injure during auto crash on Daura-Katsina road

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and his aides were involved in a minor road accident while travelling along the Daura-Katsina highway, as part of his official engagements across the state.

As gathered, the incident occurred after Radda embarked on an inspection of state projects to ascertain their status across the state.

Radda’s Chief Press Secretary , Ibrahim Mohammed, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said: “Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained in the incident, and the Governor is reported to be in good health and stable condition.

“We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained,” the statement read.

Radda is said to remain in high spirits following the incident. He has since expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for divine protection and extended appreciation to citizens of Katsina State and other well-wishers for their prayers and concern

The statement did not provide specific details about the nature or cause of the accident, nor whether members of his convoy were involved or injured.

However, the swift communication from Government House helped to calm nerves as news of the incident began to circulate.

The Daura-Katsina road is a frequently travelled route by government officials, especially as it links the capital to the home town of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The route has seen heavy traffic in recent weeks due to various political and official activities in the region.

Public reactions on social media platforms have been marked by relief and gratitude, with many offering prayers for Governor Radda’s continued safety and wellbeing.