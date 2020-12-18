JUST IN: Katsina Gov. receives over 300 abducted students

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has received the over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government released by bandits barely a week after abduction from the school premises.

Masari, after receiving the students, disclosed that efforts were already intensified by the administration to boost security across the state particularly in schools that have become targets for bandits and insurgents.

He received the students at Katsina state house where short handing over ceremony was held on Friday with the freed students narrating the inhumanity they were subjected to by their abductors and their plans on returning to school in Kankara.

The students, who were still clothed in their school uniforms, were escorted into the state capital by security operatives and handed over to the governor.

Masari, who spoke in English and Hausa languages, assured Nigerians that the schoolboys would receive proper medical attention before they would be reunited with their families.

As gathered, some of the 344 students were reported to have been nursing injuries which they sustained while been moved by their abductors from the school last week.

The students further disclosed that their abductors fed them while in captivity but that they often give them food after every 48 hours interval when the bandits believed they would have been famished.

According to the students, the bandits often fed them after every 48 hours, following severe torture, with Cassava, bread, and groundnut which was believed could be easily obtained in the bus.

They added that their abductors subjected them to strict measures and that they sleep as well as defecated at same spot while in captivity.

It would be recalled that the abduction took place some hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit.