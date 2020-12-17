Just In: Katsina 333 abducted school boys regain freedom

At least 333 abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists have regained freedom.

This is coming hours after the terrorist group released a video showing the students purportedly abducted from the school on Thursday.

While speaking in the more than four minutes long video clip, the group’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, justified the terrorist’s reasons for the students’ abduction.

According to him, the abduction was to ensure our religion will rise and disbelief will fall because Western education is not for the sake of Allah and his messenger and what is being taught is not for the sake of Allah and his messenger.

Furthermore, he clarified that none of the schoolboys have been killed anyone, and that should there be any fatality, the victim must have rejected their religion.

But confirming the schoolboys’ release through her social media page, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that the boys are back.

She stressed that the schoolboys’ rescue operation was a testament that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to protecting Nigerians and ending all forms of insecurities in the country.

“The 333 boys captured in Katsina have been rescued. Alhamdulilah! President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has brought back our boys. Our boys are back,” the post read.

Meanwhile, several minutes after the post, Dabiri-Erewa deleted the tweet and urged members of the public to desist from attributing it to her.

While she earlier denied and distanced herself from the tweet, the NIDCOM boss later said she lost control of her social media accounts, including microblogging site, Twitter, and Instagram.

Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 17, 2020

Details shortly…