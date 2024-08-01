JUST IN; Kano, Yobe imposes 24-hour curfew amid violent protests

Following the violence that trailed hunger protests, the Kano and Yobe State Governments have declared a 24-hour curfew, to end the crisis rocking the state.

While the Kano government imposed the curfew on the entire state, his Yobe counterpart declared it in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where the demonstration became violent.

This was contained in statements issued separately by the Kano governor’s spokespersons, Sunusi Tofa, and Special Adviser to the Yobe Governor on Security matters, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd).

According to the statement released by Tofa, “Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, declared a 24-hour curfew in the state after the protest against economic hardship in the state turned violent.

“The decision comes after an Emergency State Security Council meeting dedicated to addressing the escalating violence and disruptions that have emerged amid civil demonstrations”.

Tofa said to safeguard lives and preserve public and private property, the decision to implement a curfew was made unanimously during the emergency meeting.

“The imposition of this curfew is a necessary measure to restore order and ensure the safety of our communities.

“It is paramount that we protect our citizens from further harm and preserve the sanctity of our state’s institutions and businesses,” he said.

In Yobe, Abdulsalam noted that the imposition was made after hoodlums started taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

According to him, “The Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above, therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“The Security Agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew order”.