JUST IN: Kano lawmakers begin impeachment process against Gov. Yusuf’s deputy

The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday initiated impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust.

The move followed the formal presentation of an impeachment notice before the Assembly, accusing the deputy governor of financial impropriety and actions considered inconsistent with the responsibilities of public office.

According to the Majority Leader, Lawan Dala, the allegations stem largely from Gwarzo’s tenure as Commissioner for Local Government, during which he oversaw the affairs of the state’s 44 local government councils.

Dala told lawmakers that the deputy governor allegedly participated in the diversion of public funds meant for the operation of the local councils, describing the development as a serious violation of public trust.

He further alleged that the official received monthly kickbacks from the councils while serving as commissioner.

“Evidence before the House indicates that funds meant for grassroots administration were improperly channelled,” the majority leader said, adding that such actions “undermine accountability and the integrity expected of public office holders.”

The lawmaker also accused Gwarzo of collecting additional payments from the local government councils under the pretext of executing special assignments, a practice he said breached established financial regulations guiding public administration.

Beyond the financial allegations, the impeachment notice accused the deputy governor of abusing his office by facilitating payments from the councils to a pharmaceutical firm, NovoMed Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Dala told the Assembly that the payments were allegedly processed in violation of procurement procedures and fiscal management guidelines governing government transactions.

“Using official authority to grant undue advantage is a clear abuse of power and contradicts the ethical standards expected from those entrusted with public responsibilities,” he said.

He argued that the combined allegations amount to gross misconduct as defined under the constitution, noting that the actions cited represent serious violations capable of eroding confidence in governance.

The majority leader said the impeachment notice was endorsed by 38 lawmakers, which he explained meets the constitutional threshold required to commence impeachment proceedings.

“On the basis of these allegations, the House has resolved that the deputy governor be subjected to the constitutional process that could lead to his removal from office,” Dala said during the plenary.

Following the presentation, the Speaker acknowledged receipt of the notice and indicated that the Assembly would proceed with the next steps outlined by law.

The impeachment notice was presented during plenary of the Kano State House of Assembly, while the allegations relate to financial transactions said to have occurred between June 2023 and July 2024.

Under constitutional provisions guiding impeachment, the notice is expected to be transmitted to the deputy governor, after which the House may request the Chief Judge of the state to constitute an investigative panel if the required legislative support is maintained.

As of the time of filing this report, Gwarzo had not issued a public response to the allegations.