JUST IN: Kano Gov resigns from NNPP after meeting Tinubu

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has severed ties with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing worsening internal disputes that he said have made it difficult for the party to effectively serve the collective aspirations of the people he was elected to lead.

Yusuf resigned from the party three days after holding a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor said his decision followed extensive consultations and personal reflection, stressing that public interest, stability, and governance outcomes now outweigh partisan considerations.

The resignation was formally conveyed on Friday, January 23, 2026, through a letter addressed to the NNPP chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party of my decision to resign my membership, effective January 23, 2026,” Yusuf said in the letter.

The governor acknowledged the role the party played in his political rise, noting that its support since 2022 was instrumental to his emergence and early governance agenda.

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State,” he said.

However, Yusuf pointed to prolonged leadership tussles and legal battles as factors that have steadily weakened the party’s cohesion nationwide.

According to him, “the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts.”

He further warned that the disputes have deepened internal divisions and eroded confidence among members.

“The growing disenfranchisement within the party structure has generated uncertainty at both state and national levels,” the governor added.

Yusuf maintained that his decision was taken without animosity, emphasising his continued commitment to peace and development.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to unity and the progress of Kano State,” he said.

Notably, the resignation is not an isolated move, as the governor is leaving the NNPP alongside 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and 44 local government chairmen across the state.