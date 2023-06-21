JUST IN: Kano Gov. mandates commissioner-nominees to declare assets publicly

The Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf, has directed all 19 Commissioner nominees to immediately declare their assets publicly, in compliance with code of conduct rules for public officeholders in the state.

Yusuf said that the public declaration must be made public before thier onward screening at the state assembly by the lawmakers.

The governor, who vowed that no commissioner nominee would be sworn- in as cabinet member without filling the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), stressed that his administration would not condone public officers’ contravening the law.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly”, he added.

Yusuf, meanwhile, reiterate his commitment to lead an administration transparency and accountability remain the basic principles of his administration which will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

