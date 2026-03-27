JUST IN: Kano deputy Gov. resigns amid NNPP, ADC merger

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has resigned from office, a development that has sparked fresh political discussions as preparations for the 2027 elections intensify.

The resignation was confirmed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, who stated that Gwarzo had formally submitted his resignation but declined to provide details on the circumstances behind the decision.

“Yes, it is true. The deputy governor has resigned from his position,” Shuaibu said in a phone call to The Guild on Friday.

The resignation follows rising tensions between Gwarzo and members of the Kano State House of Assembly, who had recently raised concerns about alleged misconduct related to his official duties.

Lawmakers had recently raised concerns about alleged misconduct related to his official duties.

Reports indicate that the assembly had begun preliminary legislative steps that analysts interpreted as the early stages of potential disciplinary proceedings, fueling speculation of a political standoff within the state’s executive.

The development also comes amid broader changes in the state administration following Governor Abba Yusuf’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that prompted several adjustments in government structures.

The governor recently initiated a restructuring process aimed at improving governance efficiency and strengthening the civil service.

As part of this process, the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, was removed from office, and the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce, and Industry, Shehu Wada Sagagi, was also relieved of his duties.

While specific details of the allegations against Gwarzo remain unclear, sources within the state assembly indicated that the matter had been under legislative consideration prior to his resignation.