JUST IN: Kano Assembly passes bill for 2nd-class monarchs

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano State Emirates Council Establishment Bill 2024, to create second class emirates across the state.

Under the new bill awaiting the signatures of the governor, Abba Yusuf, the state government will have first class emirate while Rano, Gaya and Karaye will have second class emirates in the state.

Emirs of the three second class emirates would be answerable to the the Emir of Kano and shall have powers to advise him on any matter relating to maintenance of public order, boundary dispute or dispute between two or more people within their areas of jurisdiction.

Rano Emirate consists of Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya local government areas, Gaya Emirate has Gaya, Albasu and Ajingi LGAs While Karaye Emirates will consist of Karaye and Rogo LGAs.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and member representing Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Bututu, was approved after scaling the third reading on Tuesday.

