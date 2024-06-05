JUST IN: Kaduna lawmakers recommend El-Rufai’s probe over money laundering, others

All may not be too well between the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, members of the State House of Assembly, and the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, following the lawmakers decision to recommend the ex-governor for investigation on financial activities that occurred under the administration between 2015 to 2023.

The lawmakers, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the incumbent governor, have indicated that El-Rufai’s be probed on how he handled finances, loans and contracts awarded during his administration.

Submitting its report on Wednesday, the ad-hoc committee alleged that most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

Presenting the report during plenary, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, while reading the recommendations, stated that El-Rufai be investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

Zacharia stressed that the former governor was not alone in the act, saying some current cabinet members, who served under the administration, should also be investigated.

“Some other indicted members of his cabinet should also be investigated and prosecuted by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds and money laundering as well as plaguing Kaduna State into heavy debt”.

Aside from that, the committee also recommended the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, who also served in the same capacity under the El-Rufai’s administration, as well the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

It also recommended thorough investigation of some key appointees of the last administration by appropriate law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said that a total N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai’s administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly was tasked with the assignment of examining loans, grants and projects implementation from 2015 to 2023 during which El-Rufai served as governor of the state.