JUST IN: Kaduna Govt. declares mourning day for late former deputy Governor

Following demise of the former deputy governor, Barnabas Bala popularly called Bantex, the Kaduna State Government has declared Monday, 12th July 2021, as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to development of the state.

The state government added the flag will be flown at half-mast in commemoration of the former deputy governor who was confirmed dead by medical officials at a hospital in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Through a statement signed on behalf of the government by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, it noted that the ex-deputy governor, who last served Kaduna as a public officeholder between May 2015 to May 2019, would be missed for his wise counsel and dedication towards the growth of Kaduna.

The Statement titled: KDSG declares 12th July work-free day for late Bantex, which was released on Sunday, reads: “The Kaduna State Government has formally announced the death of former Deputy Governor His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

The state government has declared Monday, 12th July 2021 as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state. Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died today in Abuja.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him. The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family”.

