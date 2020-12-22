JUST IN: Kaduna Gov. sacks 23 education secretaries, community devt. boss

In a bid to boost development across Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has terminated the appointment of the 23 Education Secretaries in the state and sacked the General Manager of Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Dominic Dogo,

El-Rufai, to prevent a vacuum, has approved the appointment of Saude Atoyebi, as Acting general manager for the CSDA pending the appointment of a substantive boss for the agency.

The governor, in a statement, signed his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the appointment and termination of the appointees take effect immediately.

El-Rufa’i said that the personnel adjustments were aimed at reinvigorating governance and deepen reforms in the education sector in Kaduna state.

The governor noted that the most senior official in the Education Department of each council would act as Education Secretary until substantive appointments are announced.

He added that Atoyebi would combine this responsibility with her role as head of the State Social Investment Office until a new GM is recruited through a competitive, advertised process.

It would be recalled that Atoyebi joined the government in 2015 and has served as Senior Special Assistant (Administration) to Governor El-Rufai, adding that she “was appointed in 2019 as State Focal Person on Social Investment.’’

“Atoyebi began working for Malam Nasir El-Rufai in 2012 as a researcher for his acclaimed budget series. She served as secretary of the Finance sub-committee of the 2015 Kaduna State Transition Committee before her appointment as the governor’s Personal Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

‘’In these roles, she has provided support for the running of the Governor’s Office and has sometimes covered the duties of the Principal Private Secretary,’’ the statement added.

“Saude Amina Mohammed, she graduated in Economics from ABU Zaria, close to her Wusasa roots, before taking a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

‘’She has attended the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme on Adaptive Leadership and the Agha Khan University’s Voice of Leadership programme,’’ he added.