JUST IN: Kaduna 39yrs old lawmaker dies after brief illness

A member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Nigeria, Ekene Adams, has been reported dead at the age of 39.

Adams, who was before his death the Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Sports, died after a protracted ailments.

The lawmaker who died on Tuesday was a former football player, General Manager of Kada City Football Club and Remo Stars of Ikenne, Ogun State before winning the house of Representative election under the platform of Labour Party in 2023.

The former football administrator’s death would be the second death in the House of Representatives within a month.

The House spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi Jr., confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams (LP, Kaduna), who died early Tuesday, at the age of 39.

“Rep. Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist who, until his demise, chaired the House Committee on Sports.

“He was a first-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

“The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to grassroots sports development in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed.

“The House of Representatives extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of our dear colleague, as well as the good people and Government of Kaduna State.

“May God grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may his soul find rest in the bosom of the Almighty”.