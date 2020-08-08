Report on Interest
JUST IN: Juventus sacks Sarri over champions league exit

By News Desk

By The Guild

Barely 24 hours after Italian Champion, Juventus, was knocked out of this year’s champions league by Olympique Lyon, the club’s management has sacked the coach, Maurizio Sarri, to express their displeasure over outcome of the match.

Sarri’s sack was concluded after the club’s hierarchy held a meeting on Saturday following the Old Lady’s failure to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition, with Sarri’s future at the club the only point on the agenda in the wake of the continental disappointment.

It was decided at the meeting that the 61-year-old former Chelsea and Napoli tactician does not have the experience to take the club forward even after signing Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, from Real Madrid making clear that their intention was to win the Champions League after several years of near-misses.

