Just In: Judiciary workers call off strike after downing tools for 8weeks

Following an agreement reached with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has resolved to suspend its two-month-old strike to enable state governors to comply with agreements reached on direct transfer of the workers’ funds to court heads as against the previous practice.

The leadership of the judiciary workers, after the suspension, further directed its members to resume at their various duty posts for work across the country next Monday, June 14th, 2021.

JUSUN took the decision to call off the industrial action during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting after Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, and some other court head, prevailed on the JUSUN leaders to end the strike that had crippled legal proceedings across the country.

Confirming the outcome of the meeting, the media aide the CJN, Ahuraka Isah, expressed joy that the intervention of his boss paid and that the workers were now ready to return as well as perform their duty to ensure administration of justice in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has earlier approached the CJN and seek his intervention towards ending the industrial action that had stalled several cases across Nigeria.

“Upon being briefed by the Minister on the negotiation level so far, the CJN then requested the JUSUN to call off the strike in the interest of the nation and the larger interest of justice. The CJN added that it would also allow an opportunity for further negations towards the resolution of the dispute.

“Besides, the CJN observed that some of the issues in contention are already sub judice, as such, there is need to give the requisite legal process enough opportunity to be exhausted”, Isah stated shortly after Justice Muhammad’s meeting with the Labour Minister.

