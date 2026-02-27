JUST IN: Judge withdraws from El-Rufai’s suit against ICPC

The judge handling former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s fundamental rights suit has stepped down, citing the need to proceed on leave, halting proceedings until a new judge is assigned.

The case file has been returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court for reassignment to ensure continuity in the high-profile matter.

Justice Hussaini Belgore, who had been overseeing the suit, recused himself to prevent any delay or disruption in the court’s schedule during Friday’s sitting.

El-Rufai filed the suit to challenge alleged violations of his fundamental rights by several federal agencies, including an unlawful invasion of his Abuja residence by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The suit also challenges the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) in ongoing investigations and legal proceedings against him.

With the judge’s withdrawal now official, all activities in the fundamental rights enforcement case remain suspended pending the Chief Judge’s decision on reassignment to a fresh bench.