35.4 C
Lagos
Friday, February 27, 2026
National

JUST IN: Judge withdraws from El-Rufai’s suit against ICPC

By Helen Okoli.

0
7

The judge handling former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s fundamental rights suit has stepped down, citing the need to proceed on leave, halting proceedings until a new judge is assigned.

The case file has been returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court for reassignment to ensure continuity in the high-profile matter.

Justice Hussaini Belgore, who had been overseeing the suit, recused himself to prevent any delay or disruption in the court’s schedule during Friday’s sitting.

El-Rufai filed the suit to challenge alleged violations of his fundamental rights by several federal agencies, including an unlawful invasion of his Abuja residence by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The suit also challenges the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) in ongoing investigations and legal proceedings against him.

With the judge’s withdrawal now official, all activities in the fundamental rights enforcement case remain suspended pending the Chief Judge’s decision on reassignment to a fresh bench.

Previous article
Court rejects Malami, wife, son bail request on N8.7bn fraud
Next article
Local airlines faults FCCPC price fixing allegation

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.