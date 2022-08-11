JUST IN: Joint security agencies arrest two more Owo church attackers

The Nigerian Army has arrested two more suspected attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, increasing the number of suspects linked to the murder of Christian worshippers to six.

Other security agencies involve in the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the church attacks include the Directorate of the State Security (DSS) and the attackers were picked up in Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose Local Government area of Ondo State.

The two new suspects arrested by the security agencies were identified as Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris.

According to the security agencies, one of the suspects, Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene local government in Kogi State resulting in casualties.

The announcement came barely two days after four other perpetrators of the attack identities were released, following their arrest in Eika, Okehi local government area of Kogi State on 1 August 2022.

Arrests of the two other suspects were revealed by the Director Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Jimmy Akpor through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, during his parley with media executives and editors yesterday, Tuesday 9 August 2022, informed of the arrest of 4 terrorists among those who carried out the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on 5 June 2022.

They were arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August 2022.

Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

Barely few hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of 4 of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, 2 additional ISWAP terrorists, who were also connected to the attack on the church were apprehended at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose LGA, Ondo State yesterday, 9 August 2022.

It is the avowed commitment of the leadership of the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies to work in synergy to enthrone peace and security all over the country. This is due to the need for collaboration as an essential requirement to successfully deal with the existential asymmetric threats currently bedeviling our dear nation, Nigeria”.

