JUST IN: Jigawa Gov’s son dies 24hrs after grandmother’s death

The Jigsaw State Governor, Umar Namadi, has lost his first son, Abdulwahab, barely 24 hours after laying his mother to rest in the state.

As learnt, the governor’s son died during an auto crash that occurred amid mourning of the grandmother who passed on after brief illness.

Abdulwahab, 24, was the only person among occupants of the ill-fated vehicle involved in the accident that died.

On Thursday, it was gathered that other occupants of the vehicle who were his friends sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Confirming his son’s death, the governor, Namadi, disclosed that the auto crash occurred along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

Namadi, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Gumel, added that body of the 24-year-old will be laid to rest in his hometown, Kafin Hausa town.

Hajia Maryam Namadi, the mother of Jigawa State governor, died on yesterday, after a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and was buried same day.

According to the statement, “To Allah belongs that which He has taken, and to Him belongs that which He has given, and everything has an appointed time with Him.

“With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of yet another member of his family; his dear son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

“He departed this world this afternoon (Thursday, December 26th, 2024) as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

“The burial rite is taking place at this moment in Kafin Hausa town, in accordance with Islamic traditions”.