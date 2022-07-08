JUST IN: Japan ex-PM dies @ 67 after shooting during campaign

The Japanese former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has been confirmed dead hours after being shot by a 41-year-old gunman identified as Tetsuya Yamagami at a political campaign rally in the country.

As gathered, he was pronounced dead by medical experts after all efforts to rescue him proved abortive, following the gunshots would he sustained during the rally.

The deceased was said to have been shot on Friday by the man who claimed not to be satisfied by Abe’s policies while serving as the country’s leader.

A senior member of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, during an interview with Newsmen said “former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara, where he was receiving medical treatment after the shooting. He was 67.”

The assassination of the country’s best-known politician at the age of 67 comes despite Japan’s strict gun laws and with campaigning underway ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

