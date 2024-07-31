JUST IN: Japan defeats Super Falcons to reach Paris Olympics knockout stage

The Nigerian female football team, Super Falcons, has been eliminated from the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing 3-1 against their Japanese opponent.

With the defeat, Super Falcons exited the tournament without recording a point and could only manage a single goal in three matches played across France’s stadia.

During the game played on Wednesday, Japan raced to two goals up by Maika Hamano and Mina Tanaka in the opening minutes before wrapping up the victory with another goal by Hikaru Kitagawa after Jennifer Echegini thought she had given the Nigerians a lifeline.

With the victory, the Japanese finished as Group B runner-up, two points behind World Champions, Spain who beat Brazil 2:0 to secure maximum nine points from the three group games.

Echegini replacing Esther Okoronkwo in the line-up had her beautiful goal the only shining light in another below-par performance by Randy Waldrum’s team

Japan broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, capitalising on a counterattack. Riko Ueki’s precise pass found Maika Hamano, who slotted it past Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The former world champions didn’t take their foot off the pedal. In the 32nd minute, Riko Ueki’s header rebounded off the post, only for Mina Tanaka to pounce and double Japan’s lead.

Four minutes from halftime, Christy Ucheibe set up Echegini, who made no mistake in halving the deficit. However, Japan swiftly restored their two-goal cushion through Hikaru Hitagawa’s sublime free-kick, leaving Nnadozie with no chance.

Drama ensued early in the second half when Rasheedat Ajibade’s shove in the penalty area was scrutinized by VAR. To Nigeria’s relief, no penalty was awarded.

Japan continued to threaten, with Kiko Seike nearly adding to their tally in the 65th minute, but her header veered off target. Echegini attempted to spark a comeback with a long-range shot, but Japan’s goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita was up to the task