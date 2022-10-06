Report on Interest
JUST IN: Japan beats Super Falcons 2-1 during world cup friendlies

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Japanese female national football team has defeated their Nigerian counterpart, Super Falcons, 2-0 during a friendly organised to assist both teams to fine-tune their preparation for next year’s World Cup.

Two second-half goals from Mina Tanaka handed Japan a comfortable victory over the 11 times African champions after the game.

Efforts by the Nigerian team led by Rasheedat Ajibade to turn around the tie before it ended proved abortive with the Japanese tidying up their defense to prevent any goal.

More details soon

