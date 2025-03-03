JUST IN: Jandor quits PDP over internal crisis in Lagos

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, has resigned his membership from the party over unresolved internal crisis.

Jandor, who claim that the decision was taken after much consultations, disclosed that he is leaving the PDP along with hundreds of his supporters across the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The former gubernatorial candidate, who didn’t disclosed his new choice of party, added that extensive consultations would be done before he and his supporters would be pitching their tent with any political party in the state.

The media entrepreneur announced his decision during a press briefing held in Ikeja on Monday.

