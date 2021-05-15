Just In: JAMB fixes new date for 2021 UTME after applicants’ failed NIN registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following over 600, 000 applicants’ inability to secure their registration using National Identification Number (NIN).

JAMB added that the new date for the examination was June 19th to 3rd of July, 2021, a two weeks extension to the previous date approved for the exercise across the country.

Also, the Mock examination that was earlier fixed for May 21st, 2021 has been shifted to June 3rd by the board, a time believed would be easy for everyone to participate in the exercise.

Announcing the new date on Saturday in Abuja, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, stated that the adjustment in date would afford the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to correct issues affecting registration exercise.

Oloyede, who noted that the postponements were part of the agreements reached after a two-day meeting with stakeholders, explained that there were challenges during the registration necessitating the extension and postponement.

“Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered. And stakeholders undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the Computer Based Test (CBT) centers and discovered lapses that warranted the extension.

“The challenges among others include candidates non-compliance with registration requirements, using the wrong format to generate profile code, and using multiple phone numbers, among others,” he said.

