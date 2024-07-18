JUST IN: JAMB fixes admission scores, other criteria for 2024 session

After several minutes of deliberations, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the minimum admission scores for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in 2024.

According to JAMB, the minimum tolerable score for university admission is 140, while polytechnics and colleges of education have been pegged at 100, to boost the standard of education.

The cutoff scores were recommended by the Rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, respectively.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the ongoing 2024 JAMB policy meeting held in Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

This development marked that only candidates who score at least 140 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be eligible for admission into universities.

Also, three candidates scored 367 during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and by that emerged as the highest scorers for the examination.

This was revealed at the ongoing 2024 policy meeting by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday in Abuja.

They are Olowu Joseph from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State, and Orukpe Joel from Edo State.

In 2023, Umeh Nkechinyere emerged as the highest scorer with a 360 aggregate score.

JAMB earlier noted that it won’t announce the 2024 highest scorer to avoid a repeat of the “Mmesoma matter.

Recall that Ejikeme Mmesoma, a 19-year-old student, claimed to score 362 as against her actual score of 249 in the 2023 UTME JAMB portal.

“It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions,” Oloyede said.