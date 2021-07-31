JUST IN: Jamaican female athlete sets new 100-meter record in Tokyo Olympic

A Jamaican female athlete, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has set a new record at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games after completing the 100-meter final race in 10.61 seconds to win gold at the event.

The athlete beats two of her fellow countrywomen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is the current fastest female sprinter, and Shericka Jackson, to silver and bronze medals respectively; giving Jamaica a clean sweep at the race.

After the race on Saturday, Ivory Coast athlete, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, came fourth and cried for missing out on the medal table.

