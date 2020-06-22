Just In: Ize-Iyamu emerges APC candidate for Edo guber election

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State after winning the party’s primary election held on Monday.

Ize-Iyamu, who was declared winner by the party returning officer, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, polled 27, 838 votes to claimed the gubernatorial ticket ahead of other two aspirant, Osaro Obazee and Dr. Pius Odubu, who got 2,724 and 3,776 votes respectively.

The result represented outcome of the primary exercise held across the 192 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state where only 18 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Following this development, he automatically becomes the APC standard bearer for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

While announcing the election result, Uzodinma said the election was a held in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and hinted that some aspirants had already stepped down before the polls was conducted.

In his acceptance speech, the APC candidate appealed to the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to forget whatever happened earlier and return to the party.

Ize-Iyamu urged Obaseki not to make same mistake he made about four years ago when he dumped APC and to contest governorship election on the platform of another party.

He commended other aspirants that contested the primary against him and stated that the election was free and fair.