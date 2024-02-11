The Ivory Coast national male football team, Elephants, has defeated the Nigerian team, Super Eagles, 2-1 to lift the 2024 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

Although, the Super Eagles scored first through the team’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, but their opponent equalized in the second half through Frank Kessie and Sebastian Hailer.

During the game played on Sunday, the Nigerian team, who defeated the host, Ivory Coast, during the group stage could not repeat it, allowing the host that qualified as one of the best losers to control the game.

