The Italian football team has denied their opponent, Belgium, an opportunity of progressing into the semi-final stage of Euro 2020 after edging an exhilarating tie with the Belgians, winning 2-1 during the encounter.

Italy’s victory over the Belgians has squared them against Spain that edged out the Switzerland team during a penalty shootout after both teams played 1-1 at end of 90 minutes.

The Italian national team popularly called the Azzurri, scored two goals against their opponent during the first half and conceded a penalty that was scored by Inter Milan striker, Romalu Lukaku, to end the game played at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 2-1. Following this victory against Belgium on Friday, the Italians took their overall victory to 13 consecutive wins and 32 games without defeat, a feat that had been described by soccer pundits as the highest quality that any team had achieved. DETAILS LATER

