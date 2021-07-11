Report on Interest
under logo

FG justifies 20% equity stake in Dangote, other private…

The Guild

JAMB Registrar: The secret of his template

The Guild

Sanwo-Olu directs police to maintain law, order during…

The Guild
FootballSports

JUST IN: Italy extends England’s trophy-less era after winning EURO 2020 final

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Italian national football team has defeated their opponent, England, on penalties to lift the EURO 2020, extending the English’s trophy-less era beyond five decades.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 3191 posts 38 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: