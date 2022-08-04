JUST IN: Italy-based Nigerian street vendor died from suffocation- FG

As wife and relatives of a deceased Nigerian based in Italy, Alika Ogorchukwu, await prosecution of the suspected killer, Claudio Ferlazzo, the Federal Government has disclosed that the 39-year-old businessman died from suffocation suffered during the attack that claimed his life.

The central government said that the cause of Alika’s death was revealed by the autopsy report conducted by the Italian authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding murder of the physically-challenged enterprenuer in Civitanova Marche city in the Province of Macerata, Marche region.

The Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who revealed result of the autopsy conducted on Thursday, said that the result indicated that the man was allegedly killed.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclose content of the autopsy during an interview on a popular television programme, stated that the deceased personal lawyer had already been hinted of the outcome, in other to assist in prosecuting the suspects.

She noted that the involvement of his personal lawyer by the federal government through the embassy was to prevent involvement of many people as well as duplication of cases.

The chairman explained that the government has approved that his personal lawyer, who had been handling the case for a compensation after he was knock him down, a development that made him become physically challenged.

According to her, the central government through the embassy has been meeting the Italian authorities to ensure the family of the deceased businessman get justice and serve as deterrent to others planning to embark on such in the country.

It would be recalled that Ogorchukwu’s death was followed by a wave of protests across Italy, particularly Nigerians, alleging that racist abuse against against non-Italian had resulted in many deaths.

As learnt, the deceased businessman was attacked at his stall by a 32-year-old man from Salerno, who grabbed the vendor’s crutch and struck him down. He wrestled the supine victim in broad daylight with several surveillance cameras recording.

The suspect, Ferlazzo, was said to have been arrested by the Italian police based on the camera footage obtained from the community as well as based on suspicion of murder and theft of the victim’s phone.

Police investigator Matteo Luconi said the attacker repeatedly struck the Nigerian with his bare hands, causing his death at his business premises.

The aggressor went after the victim, first hitting him with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground, then he finished, causing the death, striking repeatedly with his bare hands,” he said.

Daniel Amanza, head of the association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province (ACSIM) disclosed that Ogorchukwu was married with two children.

