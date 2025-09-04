JUST IN: Italian fashion designer, Armani, dies after prolong ailment

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has been confirmed to have passed away at the age of 91 after a protracted illness in the country.

The nonagenarian was reportedly unwell for many weeks, forcing him to withdraw from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Armani’s death on Thursday came barely three months after pulling out from the show, which was the first time in his career that he had missed one of his catwalk events.

The death of the 91-year-old expert, who was synonymous with modern Italian fashion style and elegance globally, was confirmed on Thursday by his firm.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

He combined the flair of the designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over some 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) a year.

Known as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio – the designer was known for overseeing every detail of his collection and every aspect of his business, from advertising to fixing models’ hair as they head out onto the runway.

A funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, the company said, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date.