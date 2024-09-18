Just in: Italian coub sacks De Rossi over poor performance

Italian football club, AS Roma, has terminated the contract of its manager, Daniele De Rossi, over poor performance.

De Rossi’s contract was terminated after the team could only take in three points from four matches in the 2024-2025 season.

The club, who announced its decision on Wednesday through a statement released on its official website, renewed the former manager’s contract three months before now, to allow him concentrate on sustaining the achievements recorded last season.

According to the statement, “AS Roma announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team.

“The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages.

“A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work he has done in recent months with passion and dedication.

“Communication regarding the team’s technical guidance will follow”.