JUST IN: Israel soldiers’ responsible for Al Jazeera journalist’s death- US

The United State Government has disclosed that a soldier from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was responsible for the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu-Akleh.

It said that both forensic and ballistic evidence indicated that the bullet that killed the deceased female journalist emanated from a gun held by a member of the Israeli troops during a face-off with Palestine soldiers.

The accusation came barely two months after Shireen was hit by a bullet and died while reporting the uprising between the Israelis and Palestines, particularly on the use of Masjid

Announcing the US stance on Monday, the State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said that both investigations carried out by Ballistic and forensic experts showed that the IDF cannot be exonerated from the bullet that killed the journalist.

Price, in a statement released and made available to newsmen, noted that although the bullet, after been recovered, was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion on circumstances that resulted in Shireen’s death.

According to the statement, “After an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the U.S. Security Coordinator (USSC), could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion.

“In addition to the forensic and ballistic analysis, the USSC was granted full access to both Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Authority (PA) investigations over the last several weeks.

“By summarizing both investigations, the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

“The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of terrorist attacks in Israel.

“The United States appreciates and continues to encourage cooperation between Israel and the PA in this important case. We will remain engaged with Israel and the PA on the next steps and urge accountability. We again offer our deepest condolences to the Abu Akleh family”.

