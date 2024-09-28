JUST IN: Israel kills Hezbollah leader, Nasrallah, during Lebanon attack

The ongoing war between Israel, Palestine and Lebanon may further escalate across the Middle East after Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, was reported killed during airstrikes in Beirut.

The Israeli government said that Nasrallah was among the casualties of the strike targeted on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, the Lebanon capital.

Announcing their achievements on Saturday, the Israeli military claimed that Nasrallah was killed during yesterday’s airstrike in Lebanon capital city.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Islamic movement is yet to confirm the fate of their Secretary-General after the attack that left dozens injured.

Earlier, Lebanon’s health ministry disclosed that the strikes which flattened buildings in a densely populated area, claimed at least six people and left dozens of others with varying degrees of injuries.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israel launched further strikes on southern Beirut, targeting what it says are stores of Hezbollah weapons.

Israel didn’t notify the United State about the strikes until the attack was underway, according to the US defense secretary.

Sources argued that the lack of notice added to US frustrations with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has sent mixed messages on a US-led ceasefire proposal and made a combative speech earlier at the UN General Assembly.

Lebanon has recorded more than 100,000 people displaced by the recent conflict, but authorities said the true number is likely much higher. Up to half a million people are likely internally displaced, Lebanon’s health minister told newsmen.