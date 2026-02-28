JUST IN: Israel attacks Iran amid US discussion on nuclear plan

The Israel Government has launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, despite ongoing nuclear talks between Arabian nation and the United States (US) over protection of citizens, and foreigners in the country.

As gathered, the missiles struck University Street and the Jomhouri area of the Iranian capital, Tehran, minutes after many Muslims begin fasting for the day.

Israel’s defence minister announced on Saturday that his country had launched missile attacks on Iran, an action that occurred a day after Iran and the US had indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Oman’s foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who mediated the talks in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday, said that he believed all issues in a deal between Iran and the US could be resolved “amicably and comprehensively” within a few months.

However, Israel, which had been pushing the US to attack Iran, could not wait for the talks and launched its attack on Saturday. The US has not joined the war as of the time of this report, although President Donald Trump had expressed disappointment with the slow pace of the nuclear talks with Iran.

This is the second time in less than a year that Israel has attacked Iran, leading to an all-out war.

The first in June last year led to the 12-day war between the two countries, which led to hundreds of deaths and the destruction of facilities on both sides.

Many countries, including the US, China and the UK, yesterday asked their citizens to leave Iran and Israel amidst fears of a war.