JUST IN: Iran attacks US military base in Qatar

Iran has confirmed it launched an attack on the U.S. military base in Al Udeid, Qatar, in what appears to be a retaliatory move amid rising tensions in the region.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Qatar’s capital, Doha, shortly after a Western diplomat disclosed a credible Iranian threat against the U.S.-run Al Udeid Air Base, which had been detected since midday.

The diplomat made this statement shortly after Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace to ensure the safety of both residents and foreign nationals during the heightened threat.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the missile strike just hours after promising retaliation in response to the weekend’s reported U.S. strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the operation, named ‘Annunciation of Victory’, included coordinated missile attacks targeting both Qatar and Iraq.

Despite naming both countries as targets, Iran has sought to clarify its intent toward Qatar.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council stated that the strike was not directed at “brotherly” Qatar and emphasized that all missiles were aimed away from residential areas.

“This action does not pose any threat to the friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar,” the council said in a statement.

Military sources told journalists that the air defense system at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase was activated as part of efforts to counter potential incoming threats from Iran’s missile barrage.



In an official response, Qatar condemned the attack as a blatant violation of its sovereignty saying it reserves the right to respond to the missile strike in a manner consistent with international law.

The authorities also stated that there were no casualties or injuries recorded at the U.S. Al Udeid base in Doha following the Iranian missile attack.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defenses had successfully intercepted the incoming Iranian missiles before they could strike key installations.

“We are assured that Qatari air defenses thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles,” the Qatari government said in a statement released to the public.

“Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, no deaths or injuries occurred,” it added.

Officials further noted that Qatar’s airspace and national territory remain secure, and that all necessary defensive protocols have been activated to prevent future incursions.

Meanwhile, the White House and the U.S. Department of Defense are reportedly monitoring the situation closely for any emerging threats against American military assets.

President Donald Trump is currently in the Situation Room with his national security team, following developments in real-time and considering potential next steps.

The President had also convened with his advisers over the weekend, during which he authorized the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

MORE DETAILS COMING.