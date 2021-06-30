JUST IN: IPOB members take to streets after Kanu’s re-arrest

Barely 24 hours after the Federal Government rearrested and arraigned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the court, members of the group were reported to have marched across streets within the country and abroad to express their displeasure against the apex government actions to their leader, who has been remanded by the court.

The members of the group were said to have demonstrated on the streets in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, and some locations in United Kingdom (UK) where they appealed that the government intervenes to ensure their leader regain freedom.

As gathered, the demonstrators, who were seeking secession of the Southeast region from Nigeria, were seen in a viral video hoisting their flag and chanting different anti-government songs in Port Harcourt while those abroad, particularly in UK were armed with placards, requesting for his release.

They further argued that the government strategies adopted to extradite their leader from Kenya were illegal and does not conform with international best practices.

In the video, the protesters were said to have marched across Igweocha in Port Harcourt, claiming that the Southeast region of Nigeria belongs to them and that the arrest of their leader would not be accepted.

The protests came hours after a brother to the IPOB leader, Kingsley Kanu, disclosed that his brother was arrested and detained by the Kenyan authorities before been extradited to Nigeria for prosecution.

Through a statement released and made available to newsmen, Kingsley stated that the Kenyan authorities detained his brother until the arrival of Nigerian personnel who moved him to the country and dragged him before the court.

He argued that the Federal Government and their Kenyan counterpart have violated fundamental human rights and that the current leadership of both countries should be made to face International Courts for their actions.

“My brother Nnamdi Kanu demands the right to self-determination for Biafra. Self-determination is the right to that underpins the United Nations. Because Biafrans support Nnamdi Kanu’s call for Biafran self-determination, my brother has now been subjected to the most serious violations of international law.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here.

“The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.

“The Foreign Secretary Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

