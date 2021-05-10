Just in: IPOB, 24 Yoruba groups have threatened to attack Lagos- CP

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has confirmed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and 24 Yoruba groups have threatened to attack the state, just as he assured that efforts have been put in place to prevent it from happening.

Odumosu added that the threats have been put on the radar of Lagos Command intelligence gathering unit to ensure that any possible threat by the gunmen and the groups would be prevented before it occurred across the state.

He noted that since the threats, the command has gone into adopted different strategies to ensure that all soft locations that could be attacked within the state are well protected while the border locations were been patrolled to prevent any movement into Lagos.

The commissioner of Police confirmed the planned attack on Monday at a security stakeholders’ meeting organised by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and attended by traditional rulers and others.

He said: “The threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the Command intelligence gathering and other security services in the State. Strategies are being put in place to neutralize their activities”.

“Aside from IPOB, furthermore, the Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in State. Twenty four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored”.

