JUST IN: Inzaghi joins Saudi club 4days after losing champions league

Italian football club, Inter Milan former manager, Simone Inzaghi, has joined Saudi club, Al Hilal, on a two year contract, barely four days after losing the champions league final against french club, Paris St-Germain (PSG).

As gathered, the football tactician would be earning €26m net per season, a salary that is higher than what he was earning while guiding the Italian team.

The 49-year-old, who was appointed by the Serie A club in 2021, has signed officially on Wednesday with the Saudi Arabian side, with a mandate to ensure the club sustain its dominance of the Saudi league.

While announcing his departure from Inter Milan, the coach said: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything.

“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together.

The announcement of his departure followed a meeting between Inzaghi and Inter officials on Tuesday.

“The club and Simone Inzaghi are parting ways,” said an Inter Milan statement. “This is the decision taken by mutual agreement.”

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta added: “I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in the discussion that led to the common decision to separate our paths.

“Only when we have fought together to achieve success day by day, can we have a frank dialogue like the one that happened.”

Inzaghi won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and the Supercoppa Italia three times during his spell at San Siro.

He twice guided Inter to the Champions League final but they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in 2022-23 then suffered a record 5-0 defeat against PSG on Saturday.

They also missed out on the 2024-25 Serie A title by a point to Napoli.

Inzaghi’s departure comes before Inter’s participation in the newly expanded Fifa Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States between 14 June and 13 July.

Al-Hilal will also be involved in the competition.