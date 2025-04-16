JUST IN: Inter edges out Bayern after 2-2 draw during champions league

Italian football club, Inter Milan, has booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals squaring up against Spanish team, Barcelona, after a thrilling 2-2 draw against German football giant, Bayern Munich,

The Italian club proceeded to the next stage of the tournament with a 4-3 aggregate after the first leg match which ended 2-1 in Inter Milan’s favour.

On Wednesday during the game played in San Siro Stadium, the Italian champion’s lead was wiped out by Harry Kane’s crisp, low strike early in the second half.

That goal sparked Inter into life and just nine minutes later they were in front on the night and in complete control of the tie.

First, Lautaro Martinez lashed home from six yards as the ball dropped kindly for him from a corner which was not cleared properly by Joshua Kimmich.

Three minutes later, another corner and this time defender, Benjamin Pavard, who was a former Bayern Munich defender, powered in a header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s delivery.

Bayern did not give up though, and with 14 minutes remaining they drew level thanks to Eric Dier’s looping back-post header from a tight angle.

Vincent Kompany’s side pushed for a third goal to force extra time, and in the fifth of six added minutes the chance came but Thomas Muller could not direct his header past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Despite the late scare, it is Inter who progress to face Barcelona in a tantalising last-four tie for the 2024/2025 champions league tournament.