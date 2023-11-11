Report on Interest
under logo

Katsina Police kills four bandits, recover three motorcycles…

The Guild

Two children, other die, dozens injure during gas explosion…

The Guild

Ondo Gov. mandates face mask use for residents

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
PoliticsTop Story

JUST IN: INEC suspends election across nine wards in Kogi

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the suspension of elections in nine wards across Kogi State, citing reports of wide electoral malpractice perpetrated during the exercise 

The nine wards are in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state. They are Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu.

This was contained in a statement by the National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, released on Saturday night.

“The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

“Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted. The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. 

“Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended. 

“The incidents in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

The Guild 10294 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: