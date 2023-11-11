JUST IN: INEC suspends election across nine wards in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the suspension of elections in nine wards across Kogi State, citing reports of wide electoral malpractice perpetrated during the exercise

The nine wards are in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state. They are Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu.

This was contained in a statement by the National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, released on Saturday night.

“The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

“Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted. The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour.

“Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended.

“The incidents in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

