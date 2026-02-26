Just in: INEC shifts 2027 presidential, gubernatorial elections dates, others

Amid criticism from religious organizations over dates for the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the presidential election to January 16 to address the concerns raised by Nigerians over the exercise next year.

Also, INEC disclosed that the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027, as against the earlier dates announced before the agitation for adjustments.

Aside from that, the electoral umpire disclosed that to ensure fairness and strict compliance with the law, the Osun State governorship election, earlier fixed for Saturday, 8th August 2026, has been rescheduled to Saturday, 15th August 2026.

According to the commission, Conduct of Party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on 23rd April 2026 and end on 30th May 2026.

“Presidential and National Assembly campaigns will commence on 19th August 2026, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns will commence on 9th September 2026”.

As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before Election Day. Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines. The Commission will enforce compliance with the law.

The adjustment in the national electoral calendar, according to the electoral umpire, complies with provisions of the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026 that was passed by the National Assembly.

The Commission, in a statement released on Thursday, stated that some activities in respect of the Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections have already been conducted. However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The revised dates are consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The successful conduct of the forthcoming elections remains a collective responsibility.

“The Commission calls on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people”.

It would be recalled that the Commission had earlier fixed Saturday, 20th February 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, 6th March 2027 for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced adjustments to statutory timelines governing pre-election and electoral activities, the Commission has reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.