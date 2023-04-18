JUST IN: INEC reopens Adamawa guber poll collation centre amid tight security

Hours after recommending the prosecution of its former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Ari, for Adamawa State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reopened the collation centre for continuation of the exercise in the state.

The state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, was reopened by the electoral umpire amid water-tight security, to prevent any breakdown of law and order around the premises.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to take the place of the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner was seen at the collation centre.

Also, present at the centre on Tuesday, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, was also at the collation centre with the state Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele.

The centre was reopened barely 48 hours after the commission suspended collation for the supplementary governorship election, following Ari’s announcement that Aisha Dahiru popularly called Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election against the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and a usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

Aside from that, the electoral umpire also said it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari.

Before the collation exercise was suspended, results from 10 Local Governments had been announced — and Binani was trailing Fintiri.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

According to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

