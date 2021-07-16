Report on Interest
under logo

45 passengers escape death after BRT bus goes up in flames

The Guild

Burna Boy wins 2021 BET award, sets new record

Baraqah

Transcorp former boss emerges PDP gubernatorial candidate…

The Guild
Politics

JUST IN: INEC removes Soludo, PDP candidate names from Anambra guber poll

By News Desk

By The Guild

Ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, has removed name of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Charles Soludo, and  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates from the list of approved candidates for the election scheduled to hold November 6th, 2021 in the state.

Soludo, who was alleged to have been elected during primaries conducted by a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), name was replaced with the other faction represented by Micheal Emoji.

Also, in the list released by the commission on Friday, the names of both PDP candidates, including Transcorp former boss, Valentine Ozigbo, and a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, Ugochukwu Uba.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 3213 posts 38 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: