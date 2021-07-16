JUST IN: INEC removes Soludo, PDP candidate names from Anambra guber poll

Ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, has removed name of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Charles Soludo, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates from the list of approved candidates for the election scheduled to hold November 6th, 2021 in the state.

Soludo, who was alleged to have been elected during primaries conducted by a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), name was replaced with the other faction represented by Micheal Emoji.

Also, in the list released by the commission on Friday, the names of both PDP candidates, including Transcorp former boss, Valentine Ozigbo, and a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone, Ugochukwu Uba.

MORE DETAILS LATER

