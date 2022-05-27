JUST IN: INEC gives more one-week grace for political parties’ primaries

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has added one more week to the deadline approved for political parties to conclude their primaries across the country.

INEC said that extension of the deadline date for completion and submission of candidate names for next year’s election from June 3rd to June 9th, 2022 was to allow political parties address their logistics challenges and conclude the party primaries for the poll.

The electoral umpire disclosed that the approval was based on political parties request for extension since there was a window of one week on it’s 2023 timetable that was not assignment for any activities in the country.

Announcing the new date on Friday, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said that the period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity..

Okoye noted that the next activity was submission of the list of nominated candidates that have emerged from the primaries that were conducted by registered political parties for the election.

According to him, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties. The Commission will not monitor already concluded primaries.

“Earlier, the political parties had requested for 37 – 60 days extension of the timeline for primaries and the nomination of candidates. The Commission was emphatic that this request could not be granted because it would disrupt other scheduled activities on the Timetable. This position of the Commission has not changed”, he added.

Okoye, meanwhile, disclosed that the commission would be training four persons from each of the registered political parties on techniques needed to upload details of candidates that have emerged through the primaries conducted by the party as stipulated by the electoral act.

He added: ” Each of the candidate name shall be accompanied by an affidavit sworn to by him, indicating that he fulfilled all constitutional requirements for election into the various offices via the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.

“In addition, the Commission, based on past experience, has decided to train the political party officials to make efficient and effective use of the portal. The Commission will train four officials from each of the 18 political parties, making a total of 72 in all.

“Unfortunately, some of the political parties are yet to submit their nominees for the training. The Commission hereby reminds such parties to do so immediately. The Commission wishes to reiterate that only electronically submitted nominations will be processed.

“Political parties are therefore advised to ensure that their primaries are free of rancour in order to meet the timelines for the remaining activities embodied in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

