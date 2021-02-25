Just In: INEC fixes date for Abia bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for Aba North/South Federal Constituency in Abia State would be held on March 27th, saying plans had been put in place to achieve a free and fair electoral process.

INEC said that the date was fixed to ensure that residents of the constituency were adequately represented and their interest protected at the House of Representatives.

The new date was announced on Thursday in a statement released by the INEC Chairman commissioner on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, to journalist after the commission’s meeting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

INEC noted that the date for the election would not be changed except for a major disaster that could warrant a change in date, just as it urged the political parties to adhere strictly to the time-table approved for the poll.

The statement reads: “Consequently, the commission has fixed Saturday, 27th March, 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

“The official notification for the election will be published on Monday 1st March 2021. Political parties shall conduct their primaries between 4th and 10th March 2021 while the last day for submission of the list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on the 16th March 2021.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the electoral officers of the respective Local Government on or before 19th of March and campaign by political parties shall stop on 25th March, two days before the election.

“We enjoin political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party that presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualification stipulated in the constitution and the electoral act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000”.