JUST IN: INEC dismisses Natasha recall for lacking merit

BY CHIDERA OMA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the petition issued by Kogi residents requesting the recall process of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over failure to meet requirements needed to oust the senator.

INEC’s move to dismiss this request came one week after the electoral body investigated the list of signatories, who signed the petition against Akpoti-Uduaghan, to verify if they were genuine registered voters from the constituency.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

