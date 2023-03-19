JUST IN: INEC declares Olumegbon as winner of Lagos Island 1 constituency poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Omolara Olumegbon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Lagos Island 1 constituency election.

Olumegbon was declared winner of the election by the electoral umpire after polling more votes than the other 11 candidates vying to represent the constituency at the Lagos State House o Assembly.

The APC candidate, who was declared the winner by INEC returning officer, Dr. Rahim Ganiyu, on Sunday, had 19, 026 votes during the exercise conducted yesterday.

She was closely followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Saheed Abolaji who polled 1.063 votes while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kasali Olawale, had 300 votes to emerge third.

Meanwhile, the ADP candidate, Cynthia Adeola had 38 votes to take the fourth position, and the ADC candidate, Micheal Oyewole, polled 26 votes.

With this result, Olumegbon is the lawmaker-elect and would be representing the constituency or the first time as she would be replacing Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who has been elected as senator or Lagos Central senatorial district.

