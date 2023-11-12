JUST IN: INEC declares Ododo winner of Kogi guber poll amid controversies

The Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ahmed Ododo winner of the Kogi gubernatorial election , after polling the highest votes during the exercise held across the 21 Local Governments Areas in the state,

Ododo, who contested the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the exercise by the electoral umpire after polling 446, 237 votes, over 200 higher than his closest challenger, Muritala Ajaka, the flagbearer for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ajaka, meanwhile, scored 259,052 votes as against Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 46,362 votes during the exercise that lasted for over 24 hours in the state..

Announcing outcome of the exercise, the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, declared that after considering the margin between Ododo and others, there was no need for the commission to hold back the exercise.

He said: “Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Urama declared in a room crowded with party agents and election observers.

Ododo, an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello, was the anointed candidate of the governor who is ending his double terms of eight years.

Melaye and some civil rights groups had on Saturday, raised the alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state. The PDP candidate also called for the suspension of the exercise over violence and vote buying. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subsequently suspended election in nine wards in the local government area.

Late Sunday, INEC said fresh polls will be conducted in 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state on November 18, 2023.

INEC, however, introduced a condition for the polls to be held in the 59 polling units, saying that “the decision to hold fresh elections is subject to the Returning Officer’s determination of the application of the Margin of Lead Principle”.

In his declaration late Sunday, Urama said the total number of Permanent Voter Cards in the affected polling units was put at 16,247, one that was insignificant to the about 200,000 votes gathered by the APC candidate ahead of his closest rival – Ajaka.

The margin of lead implied that the elections initially scheduled by INEC for next Saturday in the 59 polling units would no longer be held.

Both Ajaka and Melaye have rejected the outcome of the poll, expressing disappointment in INEC and security agencies which they accused of collusion with the ruling APC in Kogi.

