JUST IN: INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

After several hours of drama that trailed the Adamawa governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as winner of the 2023 gubernatorial poll in the state.

INEC said that Fintiri polled more votes than other candidates including Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), vying to unseat him during the electoral exercise.

The electoral umpire said that the governor, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 430,861 to emerge as winner after defeating Binani with over 34, 000 votes.

Binani, who is a serving senator on the platform of the APC, got 396,788 votes to come second after the supplementary election held in the state.

Both Fintiri and Binani polled 827, 649 votes representing over 70 percent of the ballots cast by the 876, 387 accredited voters across Adamawa.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared the incumbent, Fintiri, winner on Tuesday after polling the highest vote cast during the exercise in the state.

